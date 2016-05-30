BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd. :
* Says controlling shareholder's stake in the company will decrease to 44.1 percent from 55.1 percent due to equity swap in exchange for 28.8 percent stake in a media firm
* Says a Beijing-based tech-firm's stake in the company will rise to 6 percent from 0 percent due to the equity swap
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent