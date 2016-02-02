JERUSALEM Feb 2 An Israeli group is negotiating to buy the rights to a 105 megawatt wind turbine project in advanced development in central Europe that would cost 160 million euros ($174.5 million) to build, the companies said on Tuesday.

Enlight Renewable Energy and partner Migdal Insurance said they are looking to purchase the total stake in the project and fund it with debt of up to 70 percent.

The group did not say where exactly the turbines were being built.

The project would be Enlight's largest, and its chief executive called it a "leap forward in the company's operations."

Enlight is part of the Eurocom Group, which also controls Bezeq, Israel's biggest telecoms group. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)