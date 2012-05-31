HONG KONG May 31 Shares of ENN Energy Holdings
Ltd jumped more than 6 percent on Thursday after the
Chinese city gas distributor and Sinopec Corp
reiterated their pre-conditional offer of HK$3.50 per share for
rival China Gas Holdings, fuelling investor
expectations that the deal would fail.
Shares of ENN had gained 6.1 percent to HK$29.7 as of 0518
GMT on Thursday. The stock had been weighed down by investor
concerns that ENN and Sinopec would have to raise their offer
and that such a move would hurt ENN's finances, analysts said.
Late on Wednesday, ENN released a statement on the proposed
offer for China Gas, saying the offer price remained unchanged
at HK$3.50 per share, and it would hold an extraordinary general
meeting on July 6 to vote on the acquisition.
"Without a raised offer, even if the pre-conditions are
fulfilled, chances of deal success falls," Credit Suisse said in
note to clients on Thursday.
China Gas late last year received an unsolicited $2.2
billion takeover offer from a consortium 45 percent held by
Sinopec and 55 percent by ENN Energy. China
Gas rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect the true
value of the company.
China Gas shares were down 2.35 percent at HK$3.74 per share
in early afternoon trade on Thursday.
Analysts have said the deal is unlikely to be completed at
HK$3.5 per share given China Gas shares were currently trading
above HK$3.7 each.
Some of China Gas's key shareholders - Chinese businessman
Liu Ming Hui, Fortune Oil and SK Holdings -
had been increasing their stakes in the company at above the
offer price in the past few months to about 35 percent combined.
Another company, Beijing Enterprises Group, joined the fray
this month, buying a more than 14 percent stake in China Gas.
The motive behind the stake purchase by the group, which is
engaged in natural gas distribution, water, infrastructure, toll
road operation and beer production, was not
clear.