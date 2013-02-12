MUMBAI Feb 12 India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The firm is issuing 10-year bonds at 7.03 percent and 15-year bonds at 7.19 percent, the document showed.

Qualified institutional buyers, corporates and high net worth individuals will be allowed to invest in the bond sale, according to the termsheet.

Book-building for the issue will take place from Feb. 14-21 and the pay-in has been scheduled for Feb. 25.

The base size of the issue is 1.5 billion rupees, as per the document.

($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)