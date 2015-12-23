* RWE holds 18.36 pct, E.ON 10 pct
* Sources said in February stakes worth total 570 mln euros
* Companies selling assets in response to sector crisis
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Dec 23 German utilities E.ON
and RWE will sell their stakes in
Luxembourg-based power firm Enovos International SA,
they said, raking in cash to fight a prolonged sector crisis
that has triggered major overhauls at both firms.
RWE owns 18.36 percent and E.ON has a stake of 10 percent in
Enovos but they did not disclose the sale price. Sources had
told Reuters in February the combined stake was worth 570
million euros ($625 million).
Shares in E.ON and RWE, the two worst performing German blue
chips this year, were among the biggest gainers in Frankfurt's
benchmark DAX index, up 4.6 percent and 5.4 percent,
respectively.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next
year and marks the latest asset sale by both groups before they
split up next year to cope with declining wholesale power prices
and a surge in renewables.
Plagued by a combined 54 billion euros in net debt, more
than twice their current market valuation, both groups have shed
assets in recent years to bolster their weak balance sheets.
The stakes will be acquired by existing Enovos shareholders
Luxembourg and private equity firm Ardian.
The state and city of Luxembourg already held a combined
33.44 percent stake in the company, which posted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 212
million euros on sales of 2.58 billion last year.
Ardian owns 23.48 percent, a stake it bought from
ArcelorMittal in 2012 for 330 million euros. GDF Suez,
recently renamed Engie, and Societe Nationale de
Credit et d'Investissement Luxembourg (SNCI) own 4.71 percent
and 10.01 percent, respectively.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
