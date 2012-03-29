March 29 Solar inverter company Enphase Energy
priced its initial public offering at $6 a share, the low end of
its range, and sold more shares than it expected, an underwriter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The company sold 9 million shares in the offering. It had
expected to offer 7.3 million shares.
On Wednesday, the company brought down its price range to $6
and $7 apiece from its earlier range of $10 to $12 per share.
The Petaluma, California-based company, which has posted net
losses each year since its inception, raised about $54 million
from the IPO.
Enphase, which sells microinverters that turn direct current
from solar panels into alternating current that can be fed into
household power systems, is backed by Third Point LLC and
RockPort Capital Partners.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on the
Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "ENPH."
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank acted
as the representatives of the underwriters for the offering.