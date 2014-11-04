(Corrects headline to say company reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.08 and not $0.082014)

Nov 4 Nov 4 Enphase Energy Inc : * Reports record financial results for the third quarter of 2014 * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $99.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.1 million * Sees Q4 2014 revenue up 50 percent * Says expect gross margin to be within a range of 31 percent to 33 percent in

Q4 * Says expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2014 to be

up 8 to 10 percent in Q4 * Says expect revenue for the fourth quarter of 2014 to be within a range of

$98 million to $103 million * Q4 revenue view $94.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Further company coverage ; Bangalore Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)