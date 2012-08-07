* Second-quarter adj loss/shr $0.19 vs est $0.32 loss/shr
* Second-quarter revenue up 88 pct at $55.7 mln
Aug 7 Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on
improved margins and strong demand from the North American
market, and said its chief financial officer has decided to
leave.
Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Kumar will continue with the
company for a smooth transition, which is expected to run into
the fourth quarter, the company said.
Gross margin during the second quarter rose to 24.4 percent
from 16.2 percent a year earlier.
The company's net loss widened to $11.4 million, or 29 cents
per share, from $10.3 million, or $9.95 per share.
Excluding items, it reported a net loss of 19 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 88 percent to $55.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 32 cents per share on revenue of $50.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Shares of the company closed at $6.67 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.