* Q1 adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.36

* Q1 rev $271.4 mln vs est $251.2 mln

* Rev from engineered products $92.1 mln; up 19 pct

Feb 9 Industrial products maker EnPro Industries Inc's fourth-quarter results topped market estimates after its sales were boosted by acquisitions.

The company said it expects to see steady levels of demand in 2012 from the markets served by the sealing products and engineered products segments .

EnPro operates in three segments -- sealing products, engineered products and engines, all of which saw sales increase due to acquisitions.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 42 percent to $271.4 million, above the $251.2 million anticipated by analysts.

However, quarterly net income fell to $2.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $6.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents a share, higher than the 36 cents analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales from its engineered products segment rose 19 percent to $92.1 million.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which gained 11 percent in value over the last three months, closed at $38.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.