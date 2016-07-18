July 18 EnQuest Plc said it was in talks
with Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd to farm out
a 20 percent interest in the Kraken development in the UK North
Sea, as the London-listed oil producer explored ways to cut its
debt.
If the deal goes through, Delek would advance $20 million to
EnQuest for a period of up to 5 years at an annual interest of 3
percent, the independent producer said.
The amount shall be returned to Delek in the event that its
costs are not covered by revenue within 5 years from the
completion date, EnQuest said.
Scotland-based EnQuest has been considering farm-outs and
potential asset sales after coming under financial strain due to
the sharp drop in oil prices.
EnQuest raised its interest in the Kraken oilfield to 70.5
percent earlier this year after buying part of First Oil's stake
in the field. It said then that it expected to spend another $90
million before its first production, expected in
2017.
EnQuest, which specialises in maximising oil output from old
fields using new technology, said on Monday Delek would bear its
share in the project capital expenditure from Jan. 1, 2016.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)