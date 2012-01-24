* EnQuest to buy 25 pct stake in Kraken from Nautical

* Says 25 pct interest provides 40 mmboe of contingent resources

Jan 24 EnQuest Plc raised its stake in the Kraken oil discovery in the UK North Sea by acquiring a 25 percent interest from Nautical Petroleum for $150 million to $240 million based on the determination of gross reserves.

Enquest, which bought a 20 percent interest in the Kraken discovery from oil and gas explorer Canamens earlier this month, will become the operator of the field with Tuesday's deal.

The 25 percent interest in Kraken provides 40 million barrels of oil (MMboe) of contingent resources to Enquest.

The development field now adds almost 70 percent to EnQuest's end 2010 contingent resources.

"This latest transaction also gives us further potential upside from the surrounding exploration opportunities and an agreed farm-in to the Ketos discovery which we will jointly appraise with Nautical," EnQuest said in a statement.

Nautical retains a 25 percent interest in Kraken and First Oil the remaining 30 percent.

EnQuest shares were up 2 percent, while those of Nautical were up 7 percent at 1031 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.