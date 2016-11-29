LONDON Nov 29 The vessel needed to start production at EnQuest's Kraken oil field in the North Sea sailed away from Singapore on Nov. 23, the company said, indicating the oil field's start-up schedule remains on track.

The field, one of the largest oil fields currently being developed in the North Sea, is expected to start producing first oil the first half of next year.

The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is set to arrive in the North Sea in mid-January, EnQuest said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)