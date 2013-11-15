Nov 15 British independent oil producer EnQuest
Plc is expected to announce on Friday it will invest 4
billion pounds ($6.4 billion) to extend development of the
Kraken field in the North Sea, the Daily Telegraph reported.
The project at the field, east of the Shetland Islands,
could create 20,000 jobs during its construction phase, the
newspaper said.
Enquest will spend 1.12 billion pounds by the time it
supplies the first oil from the new development in 2016-2017,
according to the report. The rest of the investment will be
spread over the 25-year lifetime of the project.
"It's an important investment for the U.K. - the largest
investment this year," the newspaper quoted Chief Executive
Amjad Bseisu as saying.
EnQuest, which specialises in extending the life of old oil
fields, produces all of its oil in the North Sea.
Britain launched a review of the North Sea earlier this year
as it attempts to stem recent big falls in production from
output which has been in decline since 1999.