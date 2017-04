Nov 12 EnQuest Plc, a North Sea-focused oil producer, reported a 19.2 percent rise in production for the year to date, helped by its new assets in Malaysia and Tunisia.

Production during January-October rose to 27,567 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)