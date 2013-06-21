* Bidders face June 24 "put up or shut up" deadline
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, June 21 The billionaire founders of
miner ENRC are unlikely to improve a buyout offer first
indicated last month, as they hammer out final details ahead of
a June 24 deadline, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
ENRC's founding trio and key shareholders - Alexander
Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev want to buy out
minority investors to take the group private after more than
five years of bitter boardroom battles, corruption probes and an
acquisition spree that left $5 billion of debt.
The bidders, backed by the Kazakh government, have until
Monday at 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) to make a firm offer for
the group. A third extension to that deadline could still be
requested, but the sources said that was not expected.
The cash-and-shares offer outlined last month - and rejected
by ENRC's committee of independent board members - is set to
remain unchanged, the sources said.
The bidders, seeking to buy out the 46 percent of ENRC they
do not already own, sketched an offer comprising $1.6 billion
cash, plus the Kazakh government's 27 percent stake in rival
Kazakhmys.
"There are no more Kazakhmys shares and there will be no
more cash," one of the sources said, pointing to ENRC's already
heavy debt burden, which limits financing options.
In reality, this means a lower bid, given a 20 percent fall
in Kazakhmys shares since that initial offer.
Per share, the trio's indicative proposal was for 175 pence
and 0.231 of a Kazakhmys share - worth 253 pence using Kazakhmys
share levels at the time. It is now worth 238 pence per ENRC
share.
ENRC is currently trading at around 219 pence, showing the
market is also holding out little hope of an increase.
"The bidding consortium can exercise maximum leverage in the
knowledge that, given the state of the company and current
market conditions, should an offer not be tabled, the share
price will likely come under significant selling pressure,"
Macquarie analysts said in a note.
KAZAKHMYS DECIDES?
A bid at current levels will prove difficult for both ENRC's
independent board members and Kazakhmys, whose shares are being
used as currency by the government, but which is also ENRC's top
shareholder with a 26 percent stake - a hangover from a failed
takeover attempt before the miner listed.
The independent directors have already said the current
offer "materially undervalues" ENRC. But with the bidders
holding almost 54 percent of the shares, there is little hope of
an alternative, potentially forcing them to back an offer.
ENRC has a free float of just 18 percent, with 3 percent of
that held by Russian metals tycoon Suleiman Kerimov.
Kazakhmys support is essential to any bid. Ultimately it
will need to put any offer to its own shareholders but without
at least tacit support for the mooted offer no bid is likely to
be put forward at all, the sources said.
Kazakhmys, which has long sought to resolve the problem of
its large stake in ENRC said last month it could back an offer.
Sources familiar with the matter said then that it supported the
structure of a cash-and-share proposal which, even at original
levels, would mean almost $900 million of cash for Kazakhmys and
77 million of its own shares.
This at a time when the company is investing to boost
production. It would also lift Kazakhmys's free float of readily
tradeable shares, while removing the government as a key
shareholder and the ENRC headache.
Kazakhmys, ENRC and representatives of both the bidding
consortium and ENRC independent directors declined to comment.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Additional reporting by
