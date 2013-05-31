LONDON/MOSCOW May 31 Kazakhstan's government
and the trio of founders behind ENRC have asked the
miner's independent board members for an extension to a buyout
bid deadline of June 3, seeking more time to iron out technical
details, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Two of the sources said the board had been asked to allow a
21-day extension, taking the deadline to the last week of June.
ENRC's billionaire co-founders, Alexander Machkevitch,
Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev, said last month they were
weighing up a buyout of the London-listed miner's minority
investors and had the support of the Kazakh government, which is
a top shareholder in both ENRC and rival Kazakhmys.
ENRC's independent directors, though, have already rejected
a tentative buyout proposal - in cash plus shares in Kazakhmys -
which would value ENRC at around $5 billion. Instead, regulators
were asked by the board to give them until June 3 to come up
with an improved bid or walk away.
"(The suitors) have contacted the (ENRC) board. What the
answer will be is not certain. But if there is no extension,
there can be no bid," one of the sources said.
A separate source added: "It would be madness for the board
not to give enough time for a fully considered offer to be put
together."
The bidding consortium, ENRC and the independent committee
of the board of ENRC all declined to comment.