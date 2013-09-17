LONDON, Sept 17 Kazakh miner ENRC is
pressing ahead with its battle against a former board member
whom it accuses of orchestrating damaging leaks, handing a
London court what it says are transcripts of conversations
detailing sensitive information.
ENRC is set to delist from the London stock market in the
coming weeks, once a takeover by its founders and the Kazakh
government completes. That will end a London adventure soured by
boardroom battles and corruption claims that have triggered
debate over London's rules on listings and corporate governance.
But, even with the endgame in sight, ENRC's management has
showed little sign it is slowing down its pursuit of those it
accuses of orchestrating media leaks the group blames for at
least some of its troubles.
Throughout its six years as a listed company, ENRC was often
the subject of rumour, speculation and unsourced reports. But
the company has focused its wrath on Paul Judge, a senior figure
in the City of London who was non-executive director from 2007
until earlier this year. Judge refutes the allegations.
A sheriff of the City of London - a position that is a
pre-requisite for would-be mayors - Judge is for some in the
Kazakh group the symbol of London's promises gone sour. For the
miner's detractors, Judge, former Cadbury Schweppes executive
and a well-known figure in the City, is simply a useful
scapegoat.
ENRC filed a legal claim against Judge in July, claiming
damages for "breach of fiduciary duty". He counter-sued for
libel, accusing the company of making defamatory statements.
In court documents filed late last week, though, ENRC
detailed transcripts of what it said were conversations between
Judge and an unnamed journalist, including information on an
investigation into ENRC by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
A formal SFO probe was confirmed publicly by ENRC in April.
According to the documents, Judge provided details on the
SFO, on a potential raid on ENRC's offices, allegations of
corruption at a Kazakh unit and alleged difficulties encountered
by lawyers investigating whistleblower claims of corruption.
Lawyers Berwin Leighton Paisner, acting for Judge, said he
"refutes the new allegations completely and will address them in
his reply to ENRC's defence to counterclaim".