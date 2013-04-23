LONDON, April 23 The chairman of London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC, Mehmet Dalman, could resign at a board meeting on Tuesday, said two sources close to the matter, which may prompt more senior departures from the embattled company.

ENRC already faces an uncertain future as it struggles to move on from damaging boardroom battles, a break-neck expansion that has left it sitting on $5 billion of debt. It also faces allegations of corruption and a potential buyout.

"Today is the day," one of the sources said on Tuesday, adding the make-or-break meeting would discuss "how ENRC goes forward".

Dalman, director since ENRC listed in 2007, was named chairman last year when the company promised to clean up its boardroom and its strategy and boost its lagging shares. Since then, however, ENRC stock has continued to fall and a string of executive departures in the past weeks has fuelled long-running corporate governance concerns.

Complicating matters further, the company's founding oligarchs said last week they were considering a buyout that would take ENRC private, even as the company investigates whistleblower allegations of illegal payments in Kazakhstan and potential wrongdoing in its African operations.

Dalman, struggling in his bid to turn around the company's fortunes and strengthen the board's control over the group, has already spoken to some minority shareholders about his potential departure, one of the sources said.

He has not made a final decision, but could announce his departure during the all-day meeting, the sources said.

A resignation would not be unexpected after weeks of market rumours over ENRC's future and Dalman's own. But it would still be a blow to a company that portrayed its chairman as a force for change, beefing up his role late last year by handing him some executive functions.

The sources said potential replacements for Dalman included non-executive director Gerhard Ammann, head of a Swiss private bank.

ENRC declined to comment.

BID DEFENCE

Directors of the FTSE-100 miner will also discuss the potential bid approach, announced on Friday, from ENRC's founding shareholders and the Kazakh government.

Together, the three founders and the government own more than 55 percent of ENRC shares and could take the company private. They have to determine whether or not they intend to bid by May 17.

News of a potential buyout came as the company's shares hit their lowest point since the height of the financial crisis, while ENRC runs internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing.

The first probe, into Kazakhstan, has already been filed to UK authorities, while the second is ongoing. UK authorities have sent the miner demands for documents that could signal the launch of a formal inquiry.

At least one executive, ENRC's head of Africa Victor Hanna, has taken leave of absence and was relieved of his duties, a separate source familiar with the company said earlier this week. Hanna has not been suspended.

ENRC company is expected to appoint an investment bank to advise independent directors on the potential buyout. Lazard has worked for the board in the past, but declined to comment.

Societe Generale is advising the bidding consortium.