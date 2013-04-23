By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 The chairman of London-listed
Kazakh miner ENRC, Mehmet Dalman, could resign at a
board meeting on Tuesday, said two sources close to the matter,
which may prompt more senior departures from the embattled
company.
ENRC already faces an uncertain future as it struggles to
move on from damaging boardroom battles, a break-neck expansion
that has left it sitting on $5 billion of debt. It also faces
allegations of corruption and a potential buyout.
"Today is the day," one of the sources said on Tuesday,
adding the make-or-break meeting would discuss "how ENRC goes
forward".
Dalman, director since ENRC listed in 2007, was named
chairman last year when the company promised to clean up its
boardroom and its strategy and boost its lagging shares. Since
then, however, ENRC stock has continued to fall and a string of
executive departures in the past weeks has fuelled long-running
corporate governance concerns.
Complicating matters further, the company's founding
oligarchs said last week they were considering a buyout that
would take ENRC private, even as the company investigates
whistleblower allegations of illegal payments in Kazakhstan and
potential wrongdoing in its African operations.
Dalman, struggling in his bid to turn around the company's
fortunes and strengthen the board's control over the group, has
already spoken to some minority shareholders about his potential
departure, one of the sources said.
He has not made a final decision, but could announce his
departure during the all-day meeting, the sources said.
A resignation would not be unexpected after weeks of market
rumours over ENRC's future and Dalman's own. But it would still
be a blow to a company that portrayed its chairman as a force
for change, beefing up his role late last year by handing him
some executive functions.
The sources said potential replacements for Dalman included
non-executive director Gerhard Ammann, head of a Swiss private
bank.
ENRC declined to comment.
BID DEFENCE
Directors of the FTSE-100 miner will also discuss the
potential bid approach, announced on Friday, from ENRC's
founding shareholders and the Kazakh government.
Together, the three founders and the government own more
than 55 percent of ENRC shares and could take the company
private. They have to determine whether or not they intend to
bid by May 17.
News of a potential buyout came as the company's shares hit
their lowest point since the height of the financial crisis,
while ENRC runs internal investigations into allegations of
wrongdoing.
The first probe, into Kazakhstan, has already been filed to
UK authorities, while the second is ongoing. UK authorities have
sent the miner demands for documents that could signal the
launch of a formal inquiry.
At least one executive, ENRC's head of Africa Victor Hanna,
has taken leave of absence and was relieved of his duties, a
separate source familiar with the company said earlier this
week. Hanna has not been suspended.
ENRC company is expected to appoint an investment bank to
advise independent directors on the potential buyout. Lazard has
worked for the board in the past, but declined to comment.
Societe Generale is advising the bidding consortium.