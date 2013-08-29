LONDON Aug 29 The founders of Kazakh miner ENRC
, bidding to buy out minority shareholders, said on
Thursday that a majority of small investors had taken up the
offer, taking acceptances to 94.5 percent and all but
guaranteeing success.
The trio of billionaire founders, working with the Kazakh
government, already has the support of ENRC's largest
shareholder, rival Kazakhmys, after a shareholder vote
earlier this month. But it said after the first deadline for
acceptances on Aug. 28 that small shareholders, accounting for
14.6 percent of stock, had also taken up the offer.
Including a 26-percent stake held by Kazakhmys and almost 54
percent held by the government of Kazakhstan and the founders
themselves, that takes acceptances to 94.5 percent.
The $4.8 billion deal, which will take ENRC private after
almost six troubled years on the London market, is still
awaiting final regulatory clearances but is unconditional in
respect of acceptances. Remaining shareholders now have until
Sept. 11 to take up the offer.
The offer, $2.65 in cash plus 0.23 of a Kazakhmys share for
every ENRC share, is worth about 242 pence per share at current
prices. ENRC closed at 227.6 pence on Wednesday .