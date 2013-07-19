LONDON, July 19 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Friday it had filed a legal claim against former board member Paul Judge and is seeking unspecified damages, accusing him of leaking confidential information to the media.

London-listed ENRC - in the throes of a buyout by a trio of co-founders that will end five turbulent years as a public company - has been plagued by bitter boardroom battles, whistleblower allegations of graft and, since April, an official probe into claims of fraud, bribery and corruption.

Judge was one of ENRC's best-known board members until he stepped down last month, a former Cadbury Schweppes executive and a well-known figure in the City of London.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement on Friday, ENRC said it was claiming damages for "breach of fiduciary duty", and was also demanding the return of any confidential documents still held by Judge.

"We have conducted thorough investigations into the malicious leaks which have damaged the company, its reputation and ultimately shareholder value," ENRC chairman Gerhard Ammann said.

"Whilst these investigations continue, the company has an obligation to bring legal action where appropriate in order to protect the Company's information and stakeholders' interests."

Investors in ENRC's top shareholder Kazakhmys will vote next month on whether to accept the buyout offer made by ENRC's founders, determining the company's fate and likely ending its five-year London adventure.