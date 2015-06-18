LONDON, June 18 Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the owner of mining group ENRC, said on Friday that one of its main lenders, Russian bank Sberbank, had agreed to extend the deadline for a hefty debt repayment by six years.

The Luxembourg-headquartered company, in which the Kazakh government owns a 40 percent stake, was created at the end of 2013 when it bought ENRC and its assets.

ENRC's billionaire founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev own roughly 20 percent each.

ERG owes Sberbank a total of around $3 billion due between 2015 and 2018 with an average interest rate of 7 percent on top of the average interbank interest rate Libor. It also has a multi-billion debt with VTB Capital, another major Russian bank.

"The parties have agreed to extend the repayment by six years but they are still discussing the specific terms," a spokesman for ERG said following a statement by the company.

It was not clear whether the agreement with Sberbank was over the whole debt or just part of it.

"It is a positive sign that the company has reached some sort of agreement with Sberbank but it is yet to be seen whether they'll be able to do the same with VTB," said Moody's analyst Gianmarco Migliavacca. Moody's had expressed concerns earlier this year about ERG's "persistently weak liquidity" with high refinancing risk faced by the company in the next 24 months, when approximately $4.4 billion of debt becomes due for repayment."

ENRC was delisted from the London Stock Exchange by the trio of founders in 2013 after the company's share price dropped some 80 percent, hit by corruption investigations, boardroom battles and weak commodity prices.

More recently the company has been at the centre of a battle with Indian billionaire Pramod Agarwal over payments related to a Brazilian iron ore project.

ERG, with 75,000 employees globally, is a large ferrochrome producer by chrome content, a producer of alumina and iron ore, and also a large supplier of electricity in Kazakhstan.

It also has some large copper and cobalt deposits in the Democratic Repubblic of Congo.

