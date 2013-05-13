* Founders still hammering out financing, consortium-sources
* ENRC likely to agree to delay - sources
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 13 A trio of founding investors
considering a buyout of London-listed Kazakh mining group ENRC
is expected to ask regulators to push back a May 17 bid
deadline, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
ENRC co-founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and
Pathokh Chodiev said last month they were weighing up a buyout
of the miner's minority investors, with the support of the
Kazakh government, which is also a major shareholder.
Together, the founders and Kazakh government own more than
55 percent of the miner's stock.
The potential bidders, however, are still in the throes of
hammering out the terms of financing with lenders, one of the
sources said on Monday. Delayed by Russia's May holidays, they
are also still working out a formal agreement to tie together
their consortium.
"I would be pretty surprised if they have a firm offer in
place by (May) 17," the source said, adding the consortium would
only need an additional week or two to put together its offer.
Under UK rules, the bidders currently have until the end of
Friday to declare a "firm intention" to bid. In the case of a
cash offer, this requires confirmation that resources are
available.
A second source said a new deadline could be announced
within days, adding ENRC was likely to give its blessing.
The founders' offer will be backed by Russian banks VTB and
Sberbank, ENRC's largest lenders, currently working alongside
adviser Societe Generale, sources told Reuters last month. The
Kazakh government could also contribute.
The difficulty, however, will be the founders' inability to
leverage up a company that already has $5.5 billion of debt on
its balance sheet after a six-year expansion spree - compared
with forecast 2013 core profit of roughly $2 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
This, sources have said, will likely limit the size of an
offer and of any premium on the current market price. The shares
were trading on Monday at around 292 pence - valuing a minority
buyout offer at at least $2.6 billion.
"Shareholders will have to decide," the first source said.
"Do they want to be rid of this investment - or do they want to
keep complaining."
ENRC's shares - up by almost a quarter since the bid was
announced - are still well below their pre-crisis peak, battered
by corporate governance worries, boardroom battles and
allegations of fraud, compounded by weaker prices. Adding to
ENRC's woes, its corporate brokers resigned last week.
ENRC's independent board members are being advised on the
potential bid by Lazard and Credit Suisse.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
