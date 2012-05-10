* Says hit by drop in prices of key commodities
* Cost inflation in line with guidance
* Shares rise, come off lowest levels since 2009
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, MAY 10 London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC
warned its revenue decreased "significantly" in the
first quarter compared to a bumper three months a year ago, hit
by weak volumes and a drop in prices for the commodities it
sells.
News it was sticking to its guidance on cost - a big concern
for a sector battered by the soaring price of materials, energy
and labour - helped push its shares up more than 3 percent and
off its lowest levels in more than three years.
"There is no new bad news on cost, so there is probably a
bit of relief (in the market)," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Gavin Wood.
"Essentially, the revenues are down because of commodity
prices, and that is expected by the market. To me it looks
fairly neutral."
Costs, a major concern for miners and investors across the
sector, continued to be driven by the rising prices of input
materials, energy and labour, but ENRC said inflation was in
line with guidance.
The miner - one of the world's largest producers of
ferroalloys, used in steelmaking - expects unit costs to rise up
to 20 percent this year.
At 0800 GMT, the shares were up 2 percent at 534 pence,
outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the broader sector.
ENRC said in a trading statement that revenue from its key
ferroalloys division, its biggest earner, deteriorated "very
sharply" in the quarter against the same period a year ago, with
ferrochrome volumes hit by the shutdown of its Chinese
ferroalloy plant, Tuoli and furnace repairs.
VOLUME DROPS
Volumes for ferroalloy products dropped on average 8.4
percent against the first quarter of last year, with total
production of saleable ferroalloys down 4.8 percent, as
production of high- and low-carbon ferrochrome, used to make
stainless steel, dropped.
Its iron ore division also showed "severe deterioration" in
revenue compared to a year-ago first quarter lifted by record
iron ore prices. Iron ore extraction and primary concentrate
production dropped by 4.8 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
Ferroalloys and iron ore together accounted for 72 percent
of revenue and 78 percent of ENRC's core profit last year.
Ferrochrome prices have been hit by weak demand, while benchmark
iron ore prices ended the first quarter at $147 a
tonne, from highs of over $190 in February last year.
The miner said alumina and aluminium divisions were again
hit by lower prices and a drop in alumina sales volumes caused
by a processing problem. Alumina production dropped over 18
percent after interruptions of the supply of soda ash.
Copper, an area into which ENRC has expanded through
acquisitions and its move into Africa, provided a bright spot
for the group, with production up 37 percent.
Miners have been under pressure from shareholders to be more
disciplined in their approach to capital expenditure, and ENRC
said it would cut spending on its BMSA project in Brazil due to
licensing delays.
It still expects capital expenditure to hit $2.7 billion
this year, thanks to spending in the Democratic Republic of
Congo after a long-awaited settlement with First Quantum
over assets there.