LONDON May 25 London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC
has named two new non-executive directors to its board,
two months after it announced plans to add "fresh blood" in
order to draw a line under goverance troubles that have hit its
shares.
The miner said on Friday it had appointed Richard Burrows,
chairman of British American Tobacco and a former
chairman of the Bank of Ireland, who left that position
in 2009 after a a collapse in the lender's shares and profits
due to exposure to an imploding local property market.
It also appointed Mohsen Khalil, a World Bank director in
charge of boosting the bank's climate related investments and
advisory activities.
The two new independent non-executive directors will join
the board with effect from the end of the miner's annual
shareholder meeting on June 12.
"The company will greatly benefit from Richard's impressive
FTSE 100 experience, and invaluable emerging markets and
transaction expertise," ENRC Chairman Mehmet Dalman said.
"Mohsen brings a strong track record in project finance, as
well as a global outlook together with in-depth knowledge of
Africa and emerging markets."
ENRC also elevated Terence Wilkinson, who joined the board
last year, to senior independent director, a position previously
held by Dalman, who became chairman in February.
ENRC has tried to draw a line under a damaging corporate
governance storm that hit last year, when the controversial 2010
purchase of an expropriated Congo asset was followed by a
boardroom spat that pitted the founding shareholders against
some directors.
It settled the long-running dispute in Congo with rival
miner First Quantum in January, and weeks later replaced
its chairman with veteran investment banker Dalman, already
senior independent director on the board.
Dalman had said in March that he would review board
composition and bring in more mining experience.