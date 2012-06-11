* ENRC prepares for first AGM under new chairman
* Global Witness calls for greater clarity on Congo deals
* Pirc advises shareholders to vote against annual report,
pay plan
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, June 12 Shareholders in Kazakh miner
ENRC will meet its overhauled board for the first time
on Tuesday, as the London-listed group tries to shake off a
reputation tainted by deals in Congo that continue to raise
governance concerns.
ENRC has tried to draw a line under a corporate governance
storm that hit last year, when the 2010 purchase of a
controlling stake in a disputed Congo operation, Kolwezi, was
followed by a boardroom spat that pitted founding shareholders
against some directors.
Last June's annual shareholder meeting ended with the abrupt
departure of two of those directors, one of whom SAID ENRC'S
behaviour was "more Soviet than City".
This year's meeting will be the first under the new
chairman, veteran investment banker Mehmet Dalman, a move in
February that has reassured some, but which has failed to boost
the miner's stock.
A lack of clarity over the minority owners of African assets
and an outstanding internal inquiry into whistleblower
allegations of corruption at a Kazakh subsidiary have all
weighed, analysts say. That internal inquiry, expected to
conclude this month, is being led by law firm Dechert. The
results are not expected to be made public.
"There is residual mistrust from some investors ... The
company is not being given credit for the full potential value
of the African assets it has acquired, but it is because it is
not quite clear how it is all owned," analyst Gavin Wood at
Panmure Gordon said. "They need to give some more clarity."
ENRC settled the long-running and acrimonious battle over
Kolwezi, the Congo operation expropriated from Canadian group
First Quantum, with a $1.25 billion deal in January.
Weeks later it replaced its chairman with Dalman, in a move
seen as a gesture to disgruntled minority investors in a group
controlled by three founders, rival Kazakhmys and
Kazakhstan.
ENRC has since brought in other new independent directors.
Its shares are still underperforming the battered
London-listed sector, and the lack of clarity over Congo and
related issues are likely to hang over ENRC as shareholders
gather.
Shareholder advisory service Pirc has said investors should
vote against ENRC's annual report, remuneration plans it
considers "excessive", and changes to long-term incentive plans.
CONGO WORRIES REMAIN
In a memo published to coincide with the meeting,
anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness on Tuesday revived
questions over Kolwezi and other Congo deals that saw ENRC pay
hundreds of millions to offshore companies associated with
reclusive Israeli businessman Dan Gertler and which do not
declare their full list of beneficiaries.
"Global Witness believes that these offshore structures
could allow corrupt Congolese officials to benefit from these
deals," the group said. "If this is correct, ENRC may have
poured money into corrupt transactions."
ENRC said it was "committed to upholding the highest
standards of corporate governance and implements a
zero-tolerance policy to bribery and corruption across all of
our operations", adding it had fully complied with regulations.
A spokesman for Gertler, an influential figure in Congo's
mining sector, told Global Witness the businessman always
operated with the "utmost honesty, integrity and fairness" and
the beneficiaries of offshore firms associated with him were
limited to his family.
Responding to the report, Gertler said Global Witness had
not taken up an offer of an independent audit of its companies
to establish the beneficiaries.
Last month, Global Witness published a report on Gertler and
dealings with Glencore in Congo, saying the commodities
trader should provide more detail on what it said were
"potentially corrupt deals" - again because of a lack of clarity
over beneficiaries in offshore firms.
Tuesday's report on ENRC centred on five deals done by the
miner in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
They included the 2009 option to buy 50 percent of SMKK
copper and cobalt mine, the controversial acquisition of the
Kolwezi tailings project, and the likely acquisition of two
other licenses formerly held by First Quantum from offshore
companies whose beneficial owners are not known.
Shareholders in ENRC, which has diversified away from its
core Kazakh business since 2008, are also likely to question the
company about tentative plans to split those original assets
from its international projects and operations.