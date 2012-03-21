* EBITDA up 7 pct in 2011 at $3.4 billion, below forecast
* Real inflation in Kazakhstan near 20 pct, costs up 24 pct
* Sees record capex of $2.7 billion for 2012
* Reconvenes shareholders for Shubarkol vote in April
* Shares down 1.5 percent
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 21 Kazakh miner ENRC
plans to add "fresh blood" to its board as it seeks to draw a
line under governance troubles that have hit its shares.
However, the London-listed group came under pressure on
Wednesday as costs took a bite out of 2011 profits.
ENRC is the latest miner to warn of escalating costs, a
downside of robust prices that has been a feature for all major
producers through the reporting season.
Like others operating in Kazakhstan, ENRC warned of
escalating rail tariffs, power costs and even the rising price
of tyres -- set to climb 30 percent in 2012 as it brings in
better quality stock for its trucks.
Rival Kazakhmys this month reported real inflation
in Kazakhstan at almost three times the official rate.
Total costs at ENRC rose 24 percent over 2011 and the miner
said it expected unit costs of sales from its Kazakh operations,
which account for the bulk of profit despite growth projects in
Africa and Brazil, to rise 20 percent this year.
"Looking at almost every single set of results, cost
inflation is coming back in a big way," analyst Andrei Kroupnik
at Collins Stewart said, adding this could prompt negative
revisions to analysts' valuations across the sector.
ENRC reported a 7 percent increase in underlying earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for
2011 to $3.41 billion, just shy of analysts' consensus
expectations of closer to $3.5 billion.
That missed target, and the negative tone on costs, helped
drive its shares lower. The stock was down 1.5 percent at 653.5
pence at 1200 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent dip in the UK
mining sector.
ENRC tried to draw a line under a corporate governance storm
that hit last year, when the controversial 2010 purchase of an
expropriated Congo asset was followed by a boardroom spat that
pitted the founding shareholders against some directors.
It settled the long-running dispute in Congo with rival
miner First Quantum in January, and weeks later replaced
its chairman with veteran investment banker Mehmet Dalman,
already senior independent director on the board.
Dalman, taking in his first opportunity to address the
market and investors since taking the chairman's seat, said the
group could not afford to "stand still" and would continue to
review board composition to bring in more mining experience.
Dalman said he wanted "fresh blood" on the board and was
interviewing candidates, though any announcement was weeks away.
"We had a dysfunctional board, it is as simple as that...
but that period of our history is over," Dalman said.
"It is not personal... but you will see some gaps, and we
need to fill those gaps, in terms of ability."
FERROCHROME OPTIMISM
ENRC, the largest ferrochrome producer in the world by
chrome content, said it expected the price for the key stainless
steel ingredient to improve in the second quarter as the
stainless steel industry improved in 2012 and South African
producers faced power troubles.
The benchmark European ferrochrome price settled at $1.15
per pound for the first quarter, down 4 percent.
"All in all, we are more bullish about the ferrochrome
market than we were, although we recognise the chrome ore going
from South Africa to China will prevent the tightness that we
saw back in 2008," Jim Cochrane, chief commercial officer, said.
ENRC is an increasingly strong player in iron ore, the
largest contributor to its profit in 2011, and the miner said it
broadly agreed with views of flattening iron ore demand in China
over time.
Cochrane said the northwest of the country, ENRC's key
destination, would grow at a faster rate, as the region builds
60,000 km of highway and 18 airports.
"Northwest China is looking extremely strong and no one is
better placed than ENRC to fill that iron ore gap," he said.
ENRC also said on Wednesday it was set for a fresh push on
its planned $650 million acquisition of outstanding shares in
coal producer Shubarkol from its own founders, adding it was now
confident independent shareholders would back the deal.
The acquisition was postponed in November to give ENRC more
time to woo minority investors, but the meeting has been
reconvened for April 2. As a related party transaction, it will
have to be approved by the independent shareholders.