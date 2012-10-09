LONDON Oct 9 The board of Kazakh miner ENRC
is set to consider a proposal to beef up the role of
its chairman, strengthening the hand of veteran banker Mehmet
Dalman by handing him an executive position, a source familiar
with the matter said.
The source said it was not clear when the board of the
UK-listed company would discuss the change, expected to be
imminent. The move could put Dalman, who took the role in
February, on a collision course with Chief Executive Felix
Vulis, who stepped down early last year but agreed months later
to stay in the role.
The change has already attracted criticism. Board member
Paul Judge said in an email leaked to the Daily Telegraph
newspaper on Tuesday that debating the change at a Friday board
meeting at which neither he nor Vulis were present "smacks more
of a lynch mob than of proper governance".
ENRC declined to comment.