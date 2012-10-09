LONDON Oct 9 The board of Kazakh miner ENRC is set to consider a proposal to beef up the role of its chairman, strengthening the hand of veteran banker Mehmet Dalman by handing him an executive position, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source said it was not clear when the board of the UK-listed company would discuss the change, expected to be imminent. The move could put Dalman, who took the role in February, on a collision course with Chief Executive Felix Vulis, who stepped down early last year but agreed months later to stay in the role.

The change has already attracted criticism. Board member Paul Judge said in an email leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday that debating the change at a Friday board meeting at which neither he nor Vulis were present "smacks more of a lynch mob than of proper governance".

ENRC declined to comment.