* Board to consider proposal for executive, full-time
chairman
* Proposed change supported by chief executive-source
* ENRC battling tarnished corporate governance reputation
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 9 Kazakh miner ENRC,
battling to shake off a reputation tainted by a corporate
governance storm last year, could beef up the role of its
chairman as part of efforts to overhaul the group, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Under a proposal to be put to the board, the position of
banker Mehmet Dalman would be strengthened by making him a
full-time, executive chairman, the source said.
It was not clear when the board would consider the change,
but a decision could come within days, the source said.
Under Dalman, a former investment banker and independent
director on the miner's board who became chairman earlier this
year, ENRC has promised a simpler and more transparent
structure, and is pushing ahead with internal investigations
into whistleblower allegations of corruption.
The group, which is controlled by its founders, has already
completed a probe into allegations around its Kazakh business
and has presented the results verbally to UK regulators.
It is still working on a separate probe into its
international business. This could is expected to include copper
deals in Congo which have attracted criticism from transparency
and anti-corruption campaigners.
The source said the change was supported by Chief Executive
Felix Vulis.
It is unclear, however, how the strengthened chairman's role
would change the working relationship between Dalman and Vulis,
and what responsibilities Dalman could take on, at the expense
of his chief executive.
Vulis has been expected to be left to focus on operational
matters, with Dalman taking on issues like compliance and
concentrating on the broader company overhaul.
Vulis stepped down from the chief executive's role early
last year over what sources familiar with the matter said later
was a disagreement with the then-chairman, Dalman's predecessor.
Following a governance review later in the year, he agreed
to stay in the role and the chairman was replaced.
The proposed change to Dalman's role, likely to revive
debate over governance at ENRC, has already attracted criticism.
Board member Paul Judge said in an email leaked to the Daily
Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday that debating the change at a
Friday board meeting at which neither he nor Vulis were present
"smacks more of a lynch mob than of proper governance".
ENRC declined to comment.