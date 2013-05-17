* Independent directors say bid "materially undervalues"
ENRC
* Bidders have until June 3 to submit revised, firm offer
* Proposed offer at or around current market price - source
(Adds valuation details, share movement, background, Kazakhmys)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 17 The board of miner ENRC
has rejected a $2.4 billion tentative offer from its founding
investors and the Kazakh government for the shares they do not
already own, giving them two weeks to come up with an improved
bid.
ENRC's billionaire co-founders, Alexander Machkevitch,
Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev, said last month they were
weighing up a buyout of the troubled Kazakh miner's minority
investors and had the support of the government, which is also a
major shareholder.
If they are successful in buying the 46 percent of the
company they do not control, the investors would take ENRC
private just over five years after it listed, drawing a line
under a London adventure that has been marked by bitter
boardroom battles, corruption probes and an ill-timed
acquisition spree that left it with $5 billion of debt.
ENRC's independent directors said on Friday they had
received a letter from the three, the Kazakh government and
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, requesting more time and
detailing an unspecified "conditional, indicative proposal".
"We believe the current proposal materially undervalues
ENRC, and we will ... seek an improved and formal proposal," the
chairman of the independent committee of the board, Mohsen
Khalil, said.
The board did not, in its statement, detail the offer, but a
source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters a letter
received by the board on Thursday had outlined a conditional
proposal around, but "not materially below", the current market
price of around 270 pence per share. That would value the 46
percent stake, according to Reuters data, at around 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.43 billion).
The shares closed on Friday at just under 272 pence.
At those levels, an offer would mark a sharp drop for
shareholders who bought into ENRC at its listing or its mid-2008
peak. Since the start of last year alone, the shares have more
than halved in value.
SHOWING THEM THE MONEY
The source said the letter also outlined several key
elements that still needed to be resolved for the bid to go
ahead, including an agreement between the members of the bidding
consortium and final financing deals.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters last
month that the co-founders were likely to receive financing
support from Russian banks VTB and Sberbank
- already ENRC's largest lenders - working alongside adviser
Societe Generale. The Kazakh government could also
contribute.
The terms of the loans, though, could be onerous, some of
the sources said, suggesting the buyers could also seek to sell
assets from ENRC's sprawling portfolio after the deal to repay
their bank financing and cut group debt.
The board has agreed to the founders' demand for more time,
asking Britain's Takeover Panel, which regulates mergers and
acquisitions, to grant them until June 3. The earlier bid
deadline was 1600 GMT on May 17.
Key now, however, will be the response of ENRC's largest
shareholder, rival miner Kazakhmys, who owns a 26
percent stake. Kazakhmys declined to comment on Friday.
Another unknown is the position of metals tycoon Suleiman
Kerimov, who in the past month has built a stake of more than 3
percent in the company - a significant slice of a freefloat that
adds up to less than 20 percent.
($1 = 0.6582 British pounds)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Mark Potter
and Elaine Hardcastle)