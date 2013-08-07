* ENRC shareholders have until Aug. 28 to accept offer
* Bidders include trio of founders, government of Kazakhstan
* Assets include Mozambique coal, Brazil iron ore, Congo
copper
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 7 The founders of Kazakh miner ENRC
, bidding to buy out minority investors and take the
group private, said on Wednesday they could sell some
international assets, reversing a costly expansion drive that
took the group to Africa and Brazil.
Since its 2007 London listing, ENRC has spent more than $6
billion expanding beyond its Kazakh core ferrochrome and iron
ore operations into places such as Democratic Republic of Congo.
More than $5 billion of that was spent on assets still in
development that have generated little or no cash so far.
In an offer document published on Wednesday by the bidders -
Eurasian Resources, a group made up of ENRC's trio of founders
and the Kazakh government - they outlined plans to focus
management attention on the Kazakh core of the business.
"Eurasian Resources will undertake a thorough strategic
review of ENRC's international assets, and this may lead to a
reduction in capital allocated to such assets and the
identification of potential business disposal opportunities,"
the bidders said in the document.
Given the involvement of the Kazakh government, ENRC's heavy
debt and the burden of financing the buyout, the bidders had
been expected to concentrate on assets at home, but they had not
been expected to indicate possible sales as early as the bid
document.
ENRC, under pressure over its poorly performing share price
and growing debt, had already cut back its $11 billion list of
potential projects last year.
Assets now expected to be put on the block include their
planned Brazilian iron ore operation, a Mozambique coal project
and a South African platinum holding - none of which are likely
to prove easy sales at a time when buyers are contemplating an
uncertain demand outlook.
Brazil could be the least complex sale, with industry
advisers already touting an option that could see privately
owned iron ore developer Zamin, which sold the BML asset to ENRC
in a $1 billion deal, buying it back less than three years
later. Zamin has declined to comment on the possibility.
ENRC's jewel outside Kazakhstan is its copper operation in
Democratic Republic of Congo - these mines, some acquired in a
controversial 2010 deal after they were confiscated from a rival
miner, have been the focus of overseas spending and are not
expected to be up for sale.
Should the bidders succeed they will draw a line under
ENRC's turbulent years on the London market. They are widely
expected to be successful after rival Kazakhmys, ENRC's
top shareholder, backed the offer last week.
Including Kazakhmys' holding, the bidders now own or have
support from shareholders representing more than three-quarters
of the total capital. ENRC's minority shareholders have until
Aug. 28 to accept the offer of $2.65 in cash plus 0.23 Kazakhmys
shares for each ENRC share.
At Wednesday's closing prices, that values ENRC at around
228 pence, compared to ENRC's closing value of 219.3 pence.