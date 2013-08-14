LONDON Aug 14 Kazakh miner ENRC said
on Wednesday its first-half underlying core profit dropped 17
percent, in what could be its final set of earnings as a listed
company.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $944 million for the six months
to the end of June, weighed down by a poor pricing environment,
higher finance costs and an impairment at Boss Mining.
That compares to a consensus forecast of almost $970 million
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENRC is in the final throes of a $4.6 billion buyout by its
founders and the Kazakh government, a move that will take the
company private and draw a line under almost six turbulent years
in London, marred by boardroom rows and corruption probes.
The buyout is widely expected to succeed after rival and top
shareholder Kazakhmys backed the offer, despite what it
said was a lower than desired price. ENRC's independent board
members have told minority investors to seriously consider the
offer, due to a lack of alternative options.