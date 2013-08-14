LONDON Aug 14 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Wednesday its first-half underlying core profit dropped 17 percent, in what could be its final set of earnings as a listed company.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $944 million for the six months to the end of June, weighed down by a poor pricing environment, higher finance costs and an impairment at Boss Mining.

That compares to a consensus forecast of almost $970 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ENRC is in the final throes of a $4.6 billion buyout by its founders and the Kazakh government, a move that will take the company private and draw a line under almost six turbulent years in London, marred by boardroom rows and corruption probes.

The buyout is widely expected to succeed after rival and top shareholder Kazakhmys backed the offer, despite what it said was a lower than desired price. ENRC's independent board members have told minority investors to seriously consider the offer, due to a lack of alternative options.