LONDON Aug 14 Kazakh miner ENRC posted a steeper than expected 17 percent drop in first-half profit on Wednesday, in what could be its final set of earnings as a listed company as its founders push ahead with plans to take the company private.

Hit by higher costs and a poor pricing environment affecting key commodities, including iron ore, ENRC said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $944 million for the six months.

That compares to a consensus forecast of almost $970 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ENRC, hit by a $1.5 billion impairment in 2012, also reported a further $161 million hit in the first half of this year, most of it the result of deferring spending at its Boss Mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but also further deterioration in the value of its platinum investment.

ENRC is in the final throes of a $4.6 billion buyout by its founders and the Kazakh government, a move that will draw a line under almost six turbulent years in London marred by boardroom rows and corruption probes.

ENRC's current management declined to comment on life after the takeover, but said they expected the change of control to trigger calls for early repayment of roughly $1.2 billion of its $5.4 billion debt - $500 million of which is debt owed to rival First Quantum after a long-standing dispute over Congolese assets was settled in January last year.

The trio of founders and the Kazakh government are expected to negotiate with lenders, though they have also said they could sell some international assets as they refocus spending.

The buyout of ENRC is widely expected to succeed after rival and top shareholder Kazakhmys backed the offer, despite what it said was a lower than desired price. ENRC's independent board members have told minority investors to seriously consider the offer, due to a lack of alternative options.

Shareholders have until Aug. 28 to take up the offer.

ENRC shares were down 2.9 percent at 0830 GMT at 229.7 pence, just below the current value of the bidders' cash-and-share offer, around 239 pence.