LONDON Aug 14 Kazakh miner ENRC posted
a steeper than expected 17 percent drop in first-half profit on
Wednesday, in what could be its final set of earnings as a
listed company as its founders push ahead with plans to take the
company private.
Hit by higher costs and a poor pricing environment affecting
key commodities, including iron ore, ENRC said underlying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) totalled $944 million for the six months.
That compares to a consensus forecast of almost $970 million
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENRC, hit by a $1.5 billion impairment in 2012, also
reported a further $161 million hit in the first half of this
year, most of it the result of deferring spending at its Boss
Mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but also
further deterioration in the value of its platinum investment.
ENRC is in the final throes of a $4.6 billion buyout by its
founders and the Kazakh government, a move that will draw a line
under almost six turbulent years in London marred by boardroom
rows and corruption probes.
ENRC's current management declined to comment on life after
the takeover, but said they expected the change of control to
trigger calls for early repayment of roughly $1.2 billion of its
$5.4 billion debt - $500 million of which is debt owed to rival
First Quantum after a long-standing dispute over
Congolese assets was settled in January last year.
The trio of founders and the Kazakh government are expected
to negotiate with lenders, though they have also said they could
sell some international assets as they refocus spending.
The buyout of ENRC is widely expected to succeed after rival
and top shareholder Kazakhmys backed the offer, despite
what it said was a lower than desired price. ENRC's independent
board members have told minority investors to seriously consider
the offer, due to a lack of alternative options.
Shareholders have until Aug. 28 to take up the offer.
ENRC shares were down 2.9 percent at 0830 GMT at 229.7
pence, just below the current value of the bidders'
cash-and-share offer, around 239 pence.