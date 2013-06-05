LONDON, June 5 Shareholders in Kazakh miner ENRC staged a muted rebellion on Wednesday, as they sought to rein in the board's powers to sell and buy stock even as they overwhelmingly voted in favour of pay and backed all directors.

After months of damaging boardroom rows, corruption probes and regulatory inquiries, ENRC's board gave little detail at the company's annual shareholder meeting, remaining silent on both the progress of prosecutors' graft investigations or a potential buyout offer from its founders.

"We are still cleaning up the problems - how long it takes, we cannot (know)," newly appointed Chairman Gerhard Ammann told reporters, declining to detail any measures being taken.

He told investors the company was committed to "a full and transparent investigation of both procedures and conduct".

The founders and the Kazakh government - which together own almost 54 percent of ENRC - have until June 24 to either make a firm offer or walk away. Last month they tabled a tentative proposal valuing ENRC at $5 billion, which ENRC's independent board members say "materially undervalues" the group.

In a measure of the minimal amount of ENRC shares not held by its major investors, the board and its new chairman faced only one shareholder question on Wednesday - unrelated to either the bid or the corruption inquiry.

And despite some expectations of a major backlash from minority investors, most of the directors were approved with the support of more than 99 percent of those voting.

A far larger number - including some top shareholders - did, though, oppose the board's authority to issue shares or buy them back, seeking to rein in the board, though a majority still backed the measures.

Shareholders approved the board's right to issue shares - a standard resolution - and in a decision that could benefit the bidding trio of founders, shareholders voted down a resolution that would have granted the board authority to issue shares without preemption rights for existing investors.

Just under 26 percent of shareholders voted against, meaning any equity issue will be a rights issue.

An even greater number - almost 40 percent - voted against the second resolution to be thrown out - one that would have allowed the board to buy back shares.

Rival miner Kazakhmys, the largest shareholder with 26 percent of ENRC, declined comment on its voting decisions.

A trio of oligarchs - Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev - own 14.6 percent, 14.6 percent and 13.1 percent respectively, while the Kazakh government owns 3.1 percent. Metals tycoon Suleiman Kerimov owns 3 percent.

ENRC declined to comment on whether it had been contacted by Kerimov on his intentions, after the billionaire bought a stake of more than 3 percent in the miner in the past weeks.