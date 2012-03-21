LONDON, March 21 ENRC has set a fresh
date for a shareholder vote on its proposed $650 million
acquisition of the outstanding shares in Kazakh coal producer
Shubarkol Komir from its founders, adding independent
shareholders were now "more supportive" of the deal.
The deal was delayed in November.
"The company has held additional discussions with certain
independent ENRC shareholders about the acquisition and, in
light of these discussions the board believes that shareholders
are more supportive of the proposed transaction," the miner said
in a statement.
The shareholder meeting has been called for April 2.
The deal is a related party transaction, as it involves
ENRC's founding shareholders, so is conditional on the approval
of independent investors.