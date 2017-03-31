By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm
that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup
losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went
bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of
those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
Silvercreek Management Inc claimed to suffer heavy losses on
more than $100 million of Enron bonds it bought less than two
months before Dec. 2, 2001 bankruptcy.
It sought to hold Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche
Bank AG, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
unit, and former Enron Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Skilling
liable for overseeing many sham and off-balance-sheet
transactions that fueled Enron's demise.
In a 43-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in
Manhattan said Silvercreek may pursue claims that the banks
aided Enron's fraud and conspired to commit fraud.
He cited "specific and wide-ranging" allegations that the
banks knew Houston-based Enron was hiding billions of dollars of
debt and using sham transactions to bolster its bottom line.
Though Silvercreek's allegations "do not plead a formal,
back-room agreement among all defendants and Enron," they are
"sufficient to state a conspiracy claim," Oetken wrote.
The judge said Silvercreek may pursue a fraud claim against
Skilling, citing his alleged knowing and direct involvement in
Enron's financial misconduct.
Credit Suisse and Skilling's lawyer Jeffrey Barker declined
to comment. Lawyers for Deutsche Bank and Bank of America did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. Scott Hessell,
a lawyer for Silvercreek, declined immediate comment.
Silvercreek's case began in Manhattan, but was moved to a
Houston court that handled -- and has completed -- most
post-bankruptcy Enron litigation. A panel of federal judges
moved it back to Manhattan at Silvercreek's request last June.
Enron once ranked seventh on the Fortune 500 list of large
U.S. companies, and its demise was the basis for the 2005
Oscar-nominated documentary "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the
Room."
Several executives went to prison. Skilling is serving a
14-year prison term for fraud and other offenses, and eligible
for release in February 2019, federal prison records show.
The case, which originally named Citigroup Inc as a
defendant, is Silvercreek Management Inc et al v Citigroup Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
02-08881.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)