By Jonathan Stempel
May 8 Jeffrey Skilling, the former Enron Corp
chief executive, could be freed from prison nearly a decade
sooner than originally expected, under an agreement with federal
prosecutors to end the last major legal battle over one of the
biggest corporate frauds in U.S. history.
The agreement calls for Skilling to see his federal prison
sentence reduced to as little as 14 years, down from the 24
years imposed in 2006. It could result in Skilling's freedom in
late 2018, with good behavior.
In exchange, Skilling, 59, who has long maintained his
innocence, agreed to stop appealing his conviction. The
agreement would also allow more than $40 million seized from him
to be freed up for distribution to Enron fraud victims.
A resentencing became necessary after a federal appeals
court upheld Skilling's conviction but found the original
sentence too harsh.
Once ranked seventh on the Fortune 500 list of large U.S.
companies, Enron went bankrupt on Dec. 2, 2001 in an accounting
scandal that remains one of the largest and most infamous U.S.
corporate meltdowns.
Thousands of workers lost their jobs and retirement savings,
and images were beamed around the globe of staff carrying
possessions out of Enron's downtown Houston office tower, past
the company's "crooked E" logo.
Wednesday's agreement, which is subject to court approval,
recommends that Skilling be resentenced to between 14 and 17-1/2
years in prison, including time already spent there. Skilling
has been in prison since December 2006.
"The proposed agreement brings certainty and finality to a
long painful process," Skilling's lawyer Daniel Petrocelli said
in a statement. "Although the recommended sentence for Jeff
would still be more than double any other Enron defendant, all
of whom have long been out of prison, Jeff will at least have
the chance to get back a meaningful part of his life."
"NOTORIOUS" FRAUD
Skilling had worked for Enron for two decades and was chief
executive for six months, leaving the company fewer than four
months before its bankruptcy.
A Houston federal jury in May 2006 convicted him on 19
counts of securities fraud, conspiracy, insider trading and
lying to auditors.
In imposing the 24-year sentence, U.S. District Judge Sim
Lake in Houston said Skilling had through his crimes "imposed on
hundreds, if not thousands of people a lifetime of poverty."
Skilling's sentence is the longest imposed over Enron's
collapse, which also led to the demise of the company's
accounting firm Arthur Andersen.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a resentencing
in 2009, but this was delayed as Skilling tried unsuccessfully
to persuade appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court,
to overturn his conviction.
Lake is now scheduled to resentence Skilling on June 21.
U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Peter Carr said the
sentencing agreement "ensures that Mr. Skilling will be
appropriately punished for his crimes and that victims will
finally receive the restitution they deserve. Mr. Skilling will
no longer be permitted to challenge his conviction for one of
the most notorious frauds in American history."
ACCOUNTING SCANDAL
Along with WorldCom Inc and Adelphia Communications Corp,
Enron was at the center of a series of corporate accounting
scandals that led to reforms including the federal
Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.
At the 2006 trial, the Houston jury also found Kenneth Lay,
who preceded and followed Skilling as Enron's chief executive,
guilty of fraud and conspiracy. Lay died in July 2006, and his
death led to his conviction being thrown out.
Former Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fastow, considered the
mastermind of Enron's fraud, testified against Skilling and Lay
and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Fastow was released in December 2011. He declined to comment
on Wednesday.
Another former top Enron executive and Skilling confidant,
Cliff Baxter, committed suicide less than two months after the
company's bankruptcy.
Skilling is being held at a low-security prison for men in
Littleton, Colorado, and according to federal prison records
could be freed in February 2028.
Federal prisoners like Skilling are expected to serve at
least 85 percent of their sentences.
In 2010, the Supreme Court did not overturn Skilling's
conviction, but called it into question in concluding that the
government relied on an overbroad interpretation of a law making
it illegal for someone to deprive others of "honest services."
The next year, however, the 5th Circuit reaffirmed the
conviction.
At his October 2006 sentencing, Skilling blamed Enron's
demise on a credit and liquidity crunch. "The company did not
have enough dry powder to deal with it," he said.
The case is U.S. v. Skilling, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Texas, No. 04-cr-00025.
