By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 The more than $40 million that
will go to Enron victims under a sentencing agreement with
Jeffrey Skilling this week will be used to revive a depleted
victims' fund, a Justice Department official said.
Spokesman Peter Carr said on Thursday the money will go to
the Enron Fair Fund for investor victims, which finished paying
out more than $500 million last July.
Skilling agreed to allow the funds to be released as part of
a deal announced on Wednesday under which his sentence will be
cut by as much as 10 years. He was sentenced to 24 years in
prison in 2006 for his role in one of the biggest corporate
frauds in U.S. history. A federal appeals court upheld
Skilling's conviction but found the original sentence too harsh.
U.S. District Judge Sim Lake in Houston, who must approve
the deal, is scheduled to resentence Skilling on June 21.
About $450 million was paid into the Enron Fair Fund through
corporate and individual settlements with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. The Department of Justice contributed
another $65 million recovered through federal forfeiture
actions.
Investors who purchased Enron securities between Jan. 20,
1998, and Nov. 7, 2001, may be eligible for money from the fund,
according to the website of the Enron Victim Trust, which
distributes money from the Enron Fair Fund.
The more than $40 million that Skilling will contribute to
victims pales in comparison to the amount of money he has spent
on legal fees. Skilling's legal defense reportedly had cost some
$70 million by 2006, the year he was sentenced. He has been
involved in costly appeals since then.
Once ranked seventh on the Fortune 500 list of largest U.S.
companies, Enron went bankrupt on Dec. 2, 2001, in an accounting
scandal that remains one of the largest and most infamous U.S.
corporate meltdowns. Thousands of workers lost their jobs and
retirement savings.
The case is U.S. v. Skilling, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Texas, No. 04-cr-00025.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)