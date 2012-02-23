Feb 23 Ensco Plc, owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, expects deepwater revenue to double this year thanks to the earnings of a handful of new rigs, Chief Financial Officer Jay Swent said on Thursday.

Contract drilling expenses will rise 49 percent due to the full-year effect of Ensco's takeover of Pride International and a 9 percent increase in the average unit labor cost for offshore employees, he said.

"It's really across the entire fleet and across the entire world, we're seeing it everywhere," Chief Executive Dan Rabun said of the wage inflation.

The executives spoke on a conference call discussing Ensco's higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

Ensco shares hit nine-month highs, rising 4.6 percent to $59.15 on Thursday, a day after the company posted net income from continuing operations of $230 million, or 99 cents per share, compared with $131 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected 95 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Swent said first-quarter revenue would rise 8 percent from the fourth quarter level of just over $1 billion, with deepwater revenue growing 15 percent, though contract drilling costs would be up about 7 percent.