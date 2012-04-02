April 2 Ensco Plc, owner of the world's
second-largest offshore drilling fleet, said it has contracted
an ultra-deepwater drillship to BP for five years, adding
more than $1 billion to Ensco's revenue backlog.
The new ENSCO DS-6, delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries'
shipyard in South Korea, has been contracted for
about $522,000 per day.
Oil companies such as BP have been eyeing deepwater drilling
to boost their oil output in recent years as their access to
on-shore fields has been limited.
The drillship is expected to commence the contract in late
fourth quarter this year, Ensco said. The contract also includes
two one-year options at mutually agreed rates, it added.