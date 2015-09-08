Sept 8 Offshore driller Ensco Plc said
on Tuesday it would cut an additional 14 percent onshore support
jobs to reduce costs amid weak oil and gas prices.
Ensco said in February it had cut onshore jobs by 50
percent.
The company, which employed about 8,500 personnel globally
as of Feb. 23, also raised its offshore labor cost savings to 15
percent from the 9 percent it estimated in February.
Ensco said it now expects to generate a combined savings of
$57 million on an annual basis, up from $27 million earlier.
The company also said it would reduce reporting structure in
its global operations to three business units from five.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)