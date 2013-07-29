July 29 Offshore drilling contractor Ensco Plc reported on Monday a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit as the rates paid for its rigs improved on the back of stronger worldwide demand for their services.

Second-quarter net profit rose to $361 million, or $1.55 per share, from $341 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.25 billion.