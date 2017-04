Oct 29 Offshore driller Ensco Plc reported a 13 percent jump in quarterly profit as it earned higher average day rates for its rigs.

Net income rose to $429.4 million, or $1.93 per share from continuing operations, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $378.8 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $1.26 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)