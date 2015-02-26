Feb 26 Offshore driller Ensco Plc said
it would shut down an ultra-deepwater rig as demand dwindles due
to a slump in crude prices, a day after it slashed its quarterly
dividend by 80 percent.
The company's shares fell nearly 8 percent to their lowest
in six years.
Ensco reported a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, compared
with year-ago profit, hurt mainly by a $3 billion goodwill
impairment charge.
Rival Transocean Ltd also said on Wednesday it wrote
down the value of its contract drilling business by $992 million
in the December quarter, and has no goodwill remaining on its
balance sheet.
Ensco will shut down or cold stack a rig by mid 2015, Chief
Executive Carl Trowell said on a conference call with analysts
on Thursday. The move will cost the company about $12 million
over the first and second quarters.
Ensco, which is looking to sell three of its rigs, said it
could stack an additional rig if oil prices did not improve.
Oil prices , which fell to more than six-year
lows last month, have nearly halved since their highs in June,
hurt by a global supply glut and weak demand.
Ensco cut its quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share from
75 cents, mirroring an 80 percent cut in dividend by Transocean
earlier this month.
The dividend cut will save Ensco about $560 million in cash
annually, Evercore ISI analyst James West wrote in a note.
Ensco's shares fell to as much as $24.51 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock has more than
halved since June.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)