BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Ensco PLC : * Exec says sees strong demand in Mexico as pemex plans to add 6-8
shallow-water jackup rigs to its fleet * Exec says sees 6-10 more jackups needed in India offshore market this year * CFO says expects 2013 effective tax rate of 12 percent, down from 17 percent
in 2012 * CFO says sees Q1 revenue up 7 percent from Q4 * CFO says sees Q1 contract drilling expense up 11 percent from Q4 * CFO says floating rig revenue to grow in the low-20 percent range in 2013 * CFO says total contract drilling expense to rise by about 19 percent in 2013 * Exec says expects no further downtime related to connector bolts on rig
equipment
* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year