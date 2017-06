A road sign stands next to the Bombay Stock Exchange building (R), August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 pct each on Friday after the government announced a hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset purchase programme.

The Sensex rose 2 percent as of 9.16 a.m.

State-owned oil companies led the rally after the diesel price hike. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) surged 4.6 percent.

Banks also rose on expectations the government's fiscal consolidation steps would increase chances of a rate cut from the RBI. State Bank of India (SBI.NS) rose 4.4 percent.