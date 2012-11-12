Nov 12 Ensign Energy Services Inc's
third-quarter profit fell 30 percent as Canada's largest oil
field services provider by market value was hurt by reduced
demand for its services in North America and higher costs.
Ensign's net income fell to C$44.8 million, or 29 Canadian
cents per share, down from C$64 million, or 42 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding unusual items, the company's net income was C$47.2
million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, beating an average
estimate among analysts of 30 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to C$525.7 million, while expenses
rose 16 percent to C$451.3 million.
Ensign shares closed up 11 Canadian cents at C$14.41 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. They are down 11 percent year
to date.