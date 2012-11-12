Nov 12 Ensign Energy Services Inc's
third-quarter profit fell 30 percent on higher costs and reduced
demand for its services in North America.
the company also said it expects oilfield services activity
levels at its Canadian operations to improve sequentially in the
current quarter.
Canada's largest oil field services provider by market value
said pricing pressures inherent in reduced demand for oilfield
services hurt gross margins at its North American operations.
Ensign, which raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent
last week, also said it experienced a reduction in activity
levels and pricing, particularly for conventional drilling rigs
in United States.
Production companies have switched towards oil-rich and
liquids-rich plays since 2008, driven by the gas glut and
falling gas prices. But now the number of rigs targeting oil and
condensate plays also appears to have peaked.
Ensign's net income fell to C$44.8 million, or 29 Canadian
cents per share, down from C$64 million, or 42 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding unusual items, the company's net income was C$47.2
million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, beating an average
estimate among analysts of 30 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to C$525.7 million as a result of
Ensign expanding and upgrading its rig fleet, it
said.
Gross margin fell to 28.9 percent in the quarter, from 31.3
percent, a year earlier.
Expenses rose 16 percent to C$451.3 million.
Ensign shares closed up 11 Canadian cents at C$14.41 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. They are down 11 percent year
to date.