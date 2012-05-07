WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Q1 EPS C$0.69 vs C$0.52 a year ago
* Revenue rises 35 pct
May 7 Oilfield services provider Ensign Energy Services Inc reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong drilling activity in North America.
The company's net income rose to C$105.5 million ($106.1 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share, from C$79.7 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Funds from operations rose 15 percent to C$177.0 million, or C$1.16 per share.
Revenue for the company, whose North American peers include Calfrac Well Services Ltd, Precision Drilling Corp and Baker Hughes Inc, jumped 35 percent to C$677.7 million.
Gross margin improved to C$234.3 million from C$171.9 million a year earlier.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$2.09 billion, closed at C$13.67 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
