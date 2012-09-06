Sept 6 Enstar Group Ltd said it would buy the U.S. and Canadian closed-life insurance operations of HSBC Finance, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, for a base price of $181 million.

Bermuda-based Enstar, which buys insurers that are no longer writing new business, bought workers' compensation insurer SeaBright Holdings Inc for about $252 million in cash last Monday.

Enstar is backed by hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers and Goldman Sachs's private equity arm GS Capital Partners.

The company expects to finance the purchase through a combination of cash and its revolving credit facility, Enstar said in a statement.

Enstar shares were trading flat at $94.00 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq.