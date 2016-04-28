SANTIAGO, April 28 Shareholders of Chilean telecommunications firm Entel approved on Thursday an approximately $540 million capital increase aimed at helping to pay for the company's $3.5 billion investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.

Entel said that a mix of debt, a capital increase and cash on hand will be used to fund the investment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)