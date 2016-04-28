UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SANTIAGO, April 28 Shareholders of Chilean telecommunications firm Entel approved on Thursday an approximately $540 million capital increase aimed at helping to pay for the company's $3.5 billion investment plan for the 2016-2020 period.
Entel said that a mix of debt, a capital increase and cash on hand will be used to fund the investment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma